First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.50. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 34.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFWM. Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on First Foundation from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of FFWM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $29.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

