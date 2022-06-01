First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

FNWB opened at $17.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.88.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 18.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Cindy H. Finnie purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $27,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $611,853.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

