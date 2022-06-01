First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 468,499 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.27% of First Republic Bank worth $95,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.4% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

FRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Republic Bank from $194.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.14.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $155.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.55 and a 200-day moving average of $176.73. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $136.31 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank Profile (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.