First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Rating) were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.12 and last traded at $43.65. Approximately 115,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 315,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.77.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.28.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXO. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 26.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 255.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth $111,000.

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

