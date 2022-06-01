Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Decreased by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.79.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 432,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.11 per share, with a total value of $40,744,924.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,647,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,392,199.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total transaction of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 612,575 shares of company stock valued at $57,795,360. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

