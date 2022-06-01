Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Stake Lessened by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert lessened its stake in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in Five Point were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Five Point in the third quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.97% of the company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Five Point from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.
Five Point stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,295. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $182.22 million during the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 0.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.00%.
Five Point Profile (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
