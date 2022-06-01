Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stake Lessened by Waterfront Wealth Inc.

Waterfront Wealth Inc. cut its stake in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 56.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,629 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Flex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Flex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Flex stock opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Flex’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

