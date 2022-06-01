Float Protocol (BANK) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.33 Million

Float Protocol (BANK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 1st. Float Protocol has a total market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of Float Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Float Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. One Float Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $165.94 or 0.00268563 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 40.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.70 or 0.04476904 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001319 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.61 or 0.00457448 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00032883 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008350 BTC.

Float Protocol Profile

Float Protocol’s total supply is 171,459 coins and its circulating supply is 103,539 coins. Float Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FloatProtocol

