Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the bank on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

Flushing Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 1.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Flushing Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $23.10 on Wednesday. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $19.79 and a one year high of $25.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average of $23.34. The company has a market capitalization of $701.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Flushing Financial ( NASDAQ:FFIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $64.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 29.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flushing Financial during the first quarter worth $330,000. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flushing Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

