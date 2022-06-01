FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.36 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. FormFactor reported earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share.

FORM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on FormFactor from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CL King increased their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:FORM traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 612,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,878. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor has a 52 week low of $32.71 and a 52 week high of $47.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day moving average is $41.14.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $64,368.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 40.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 515,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 149,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 24.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

