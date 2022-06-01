Fortis (TSE:FTS) Cut to “Sell” at Wells Fargo & Company

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

FTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Veritas Investment Research raised Fortis from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$60.00 price target (up from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.

Shares of TSE:FTS traded down C$0.99 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 480,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,562. Fortis has a 12-month low of C$54.40 and a 12-month high of C$65.26. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$60.33.

Fortis ( TSE:FTS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortis news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

