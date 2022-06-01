Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ earnings. Fortuna Silver Mines reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fortuna Silver Mines.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $182.33 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

FSM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 117.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 309.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,520,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,160 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 62.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 784,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 302,114 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.03% of the company’s stock.

FSM opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.69. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of $2.66 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $954.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.28.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and mining of precious and base metal deposits in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine situated in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

