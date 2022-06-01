Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in May

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the April 30th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FBHS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $132.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBHS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,689,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,870,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,183,000 after buying an additional 583,950 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3,972.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 578,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,959,000 after buying an additional 564,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in the first quarter worth about $35,112,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBHS traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.35. 2,036,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,832. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $64.46 and a one year high of $109.23.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

