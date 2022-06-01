Frax Share (FXS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $15.74 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 12.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. In the last week, Frax Share has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $107.05 million and $15.74 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $6.60 or 0.00022224 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 688.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.38 or 0.11711510 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.47 or 0.00449133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031820 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008735 BTC.

About Frax Share

Frax Share’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

