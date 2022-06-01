Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRHLF shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRHLF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.49. 95,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,774. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a $0.0618 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.