Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,678.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $115.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $105.49 and a one year high of $142.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.67.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

