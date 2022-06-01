Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 671 The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 60.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $289.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.29.

Shares of EL stock opened at $254.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $256.87 and a 200 day moving average of $299.39. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.39 and a 1 year high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 45.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.34, for a total transaction of $275,997.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,828 shares in the company, valued at $11,160,985.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

