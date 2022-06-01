Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Invests $216,000 in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Trimble by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,544,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $309,035,000 after purchasing an additional 287,717 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $896,033,000 after acquiring an additional 273,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP acquired a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $5,622,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 2,660 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total transaction of $175,506.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB opened at $68.05 on Wednesday. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.89 and a 52-week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Profile (Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.