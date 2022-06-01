Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Lowers Stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 12,567 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 155.0% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 697,655 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 424,078 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 72,717.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 364,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 363,589 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 45,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKC opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.62.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $766.84 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 19.30 to 22.10 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Northern Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services consisting of mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs.

