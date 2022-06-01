Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,054 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,307 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in UiPath were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of UiPath during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in UiPath by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 708 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PATH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on UiPath from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on UiPath from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on UiPath from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.48.

In other UiPath news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $71,066.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATH opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.20. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $83.11.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The healthcare company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.08). UiPath had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 58.91%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.25 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

