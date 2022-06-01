Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases 1,889 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in ASE Technology by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.18.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.21. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

ASE Technology Profile (Get Rating)

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

