Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Purchases New Shares in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,381 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,051 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 72.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 425,257 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $35,919,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 39,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,574 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.14.

NYSE:NEP opened at $71.65 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $61.31 and a one year high of $88.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.20.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The solar energy provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.98 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 1.58%. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.7325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 336.78%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

