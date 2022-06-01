Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Takes Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

CHT opened at $43.00 on Wednesday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.12 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.83. The company has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.07.

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.