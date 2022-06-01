Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 707,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,806 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA owned about 2.04% of Frequency Therapeutics worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FREQ. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 50.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FREQ traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,489. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.85 and a current ratio of 9.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.50.

Frequency Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FREQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FREQ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Frequency Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley dropped their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

About Frequency Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules and activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.