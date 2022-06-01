Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Freshii Inc. (OTCMKTS:FRHHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the April 30th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshii from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th.

Get Freshii alerts:

Shares of FRHHF remained flat at $$1.12 during trading on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.42. Freshii has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. The company operates 343 restaurants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.