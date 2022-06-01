Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $23.94

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.94 and last traded at $24.10, with a volume of 6622 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.74.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Frontdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.22 and its 200 day moving average is $32.63. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,319.15% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $351.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director William C. Cobb bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, with a total value of $255,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anna C. Catalano bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,595 shares in the company, valued at $514,875. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Frontdoor by 5.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 65,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 575.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after buying an additional 118,025 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 372.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter.

Frontdoor Company Profile (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.