Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FYBR traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.60. 68,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,039. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $21.93 and a 52 week high of $35.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29.

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 110.77% and a net margin of 80.23%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glendon Capital Management LP raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% during the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after acquiring an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,141,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,989,000 after acquiring an additional 197,274 shares in the last quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,011,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,633,000 after acquiring an additional 354,859 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Point Capital L.P. raised its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the first quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,086,000 after acquiring an additional 287,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

