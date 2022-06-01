FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA) Stock Position Raised by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) by 18,811.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291,574 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.27% of FTAC Hera Acquisition worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 21.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 10,857 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HERA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

