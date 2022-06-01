G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) Short Interest Down 25.7% in May

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,300 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the April 30th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMVD. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 143.7% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 28,730 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in G Medical Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in G Medical Innovations by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GMVD traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.66. 83,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,358,123. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.08. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, an early commercial stage healthcare company, engages in the development of next generation mobile health and telemedicine solutions in the United States, China, and Israel. The company's products include Prizma, a plug-and-play medical device that measures vital signs with electronic medical records functionality and clinical grade reporting standards; and Extended Holter Patch System, a multi-channel patient-worn biosensor that captures electrocardiogram data continuously for up to 14 days.

