Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) dropped 9.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$7.31 and last traded at C$7.39. Approximately 831,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 854,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.13.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$798.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total value of C$431,250.00. Also, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$634,315.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,229,409.53. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399.

Galaxy Digital Company Profile (TSE:GLXY)

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

