GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 68,000 WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,000. GAM Holding AG owned 0.14% of WNS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $677,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth $263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 55,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.51. 756 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,745. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day moving average is $83.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. WNS had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WNS. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.43.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

