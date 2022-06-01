GAM Holding AG Cuts Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GAM Holding AG decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,448 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,721 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vericrest Private Wealth acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,828,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.00. 657,016 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,046,694. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.41. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

