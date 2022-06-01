GAM Holding AG Has $5.09 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

GAM Holding AG reduced its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $266,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,846,982.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,414.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,143 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,003. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 0.36. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.98.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

