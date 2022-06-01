GAM Holding AG Invests $3.08 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,406,000 after buying an additional 293,940 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,651,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,423,000 after buying an additional 2,907,153 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 363.6% in the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 5,007,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,734,000 after buying an additional 3,927,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 15.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,976,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,836,000 after purchasing an additional 662,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 112.5% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.23. The stock had a trading volume of 228,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,782,148. The firm has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,507.00 and a beta of 1.75. Li Auto Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 0.08%. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.74.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

