GAM Holding AG Invests $3.54 Million in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 70,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XPEV. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 22.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,300,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,329,000 after buying an additional 3,000,154 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,270.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,910,000 after buying an additional 1,674,504 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 145.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,269,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,668,000 after buying an additional 1,343,325 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 1,291,057.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,734,000 after buying an additional 1,226,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,663,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,405,000 after buying an additional 1,059,022 shares during the last quarter. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

XPEV traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,042,732. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.20 price target on the stock. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of XPeng from $92.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.26.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

