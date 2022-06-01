GAM Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Corteva by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,245 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after acquiring an additional 452,245 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,464,000 after acquiring an additional 117,704 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after acquiring an additional 678,522 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after acquiring an additional 348,613 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $61.99. The company had a trading volume of 85,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,024,770. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $40.60 and a one year high of $64.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.68 and a 200 day moving average of $52.40.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 23.83%.

CTVA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.21.

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

