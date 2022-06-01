GAM Holding AG Sells 39 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

GAM Holding AG lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LRCX shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $669.45.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded down $16.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $503.41. 19,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $492.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.71. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

