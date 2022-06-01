GAM Holding AG Sells 82 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

GAM Holding AG reduced its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at $41,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.95. 15,512 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,850. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.07 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 35.96% and a net margin of 8.81%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 81.45%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.58 per share, for a total transaction of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $360.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.39.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

