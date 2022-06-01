Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.94 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

In other news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.77 per share, for a total transaction of $111,925.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $144,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,982.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,323,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $766,072,000 after buying an additional 488,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,894,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,971,000 after buying an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,238,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,614,000 after buying an additional 24,387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.82. 1,900,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,400,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $51.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.45%.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

