GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Shares Sold by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert trimmed its stake in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert owned approximately 0.45% of GAN worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 286.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in GAN by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in GAN by 34.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in GAN by 125.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.41. 9,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,593. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.51. GAN Limited has a 52-week low of $2.94 and a 52-week high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.07 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.41.

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). GAN had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $30.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. GAN’s quarterly revenue was up 242.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

GAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered GAN from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on GAN to $6.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on GAN from $26.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

