Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Announces Dividend of $0.49

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4868 per share on Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYY opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.60. Geely Automobile has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $73.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geely Automobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

