General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 793.7% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 563 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GM opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.01. The company has a market capitalization of $56.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.20. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GM. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

