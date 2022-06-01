Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN) Short Interest Down 26.8% in May

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 40,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS GENN remained flat at $$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 92,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,647. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average is $0.17. Genesis Healthcare has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.34.

About Genesis Healthcare (Get Rating)

Genesis Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates skilled nursing facilities and assisted/senior living facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Inpatient Services; Rehabilitation Therapy Services; and Other Services. It also provides a range of rehabilitation therapy services, including speech-language pathology, physical therapy, occupational therapy, and respiratory therapy.

