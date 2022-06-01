Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 1st. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $810,101.68 and $699.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,392.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002032 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Genesis Vision Coin Profile

Genesis Vision (GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

