GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Large Volume Increase

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 73,488 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,324 shares.The stock last traded at $30.42 and had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GFL Environmental currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.89.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.73 and its 200 day moving average is $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a $0.012 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is -6.94%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 182,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 338.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 74,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 57,388 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,235 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 192.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

