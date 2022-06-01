GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 73,488 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,299,324 shares.The stock last traded at $30.42 and had previously closed at $30.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.89.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -6.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 5,172.2% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

