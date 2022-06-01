Gillson Capital LP Buys 20,012 Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Gillson Capital LP grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,012 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation makes up approximately 1.3% of Gillson Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Gillson Capital LP owned approximately 0.17% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,150 shares of company stock valued at $394,784 in the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.75. 3,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,784. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $71.68 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 41.03%. The company’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 15.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WAL. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.67.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.