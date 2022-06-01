Gillson Capital LP Decreases Stock Holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Gillson Capital LP trimmed its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP owned 0.18% of AXIS Capital worth $8,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,933. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.90. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $44.49 and a 52-week high of $61.39.

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. AXIS Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

