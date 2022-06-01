Gillson Capital LP Grows Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Gillson Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 287.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,053 shares during the quarter. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $15,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 240.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $285.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $276.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.06.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $203.61. 4,849 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,277. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $197.62 and a 1 year high of $259.05. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

