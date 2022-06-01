Gillson Capital LP Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Gillson Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,671 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP owned about 0.10% of Lincoln National worth $12,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 10,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC traded down $2.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.80. 12,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,946. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.90.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

LNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

